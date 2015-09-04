TesseracT issue Survival video

TesseracT have released a video for their track Survival.

It’s taken from fourth album Polaris, which is launched on September 18 via Kscope. It features the return of vocalist Dan Tompkins, after he was replaced by Ashe O’Hara for 2013’s Altered State.

The band recently said: “Polaris is a different scenario – the first chance for us as a group to stop and take stock of what we are right now, to explore a TesseracT of melody, dynamics, and singular focus. For the first time, too, we feel free from the bounds of genre-specific expectations.”

They tour the UK and Europe in February.

Tracklist