TesseracT announce deluxe vinyl reissue of Altered State

TesseracT are to release their 2013 album, Altered State on vinyl on November 6 via Century Media. The band’s acclaimed second full-length recording will be available as a 4LP + 2CD set with bonus instrumentals, which have never been released before on vinyl. One of these also features a guest appearance from Paul Waggoner of Between the Buried & Me.

Say Tesseract, “For the band, we always felt like we hit a perfect balance with the presentation on Altered State. And that the concept was made even more striking in a gatefold vinyl package. There's just something very tactile and real about that iteration. We're all really looking forward to it being available in that format again.”



Altered State was originally released back in 2013, and is the only album to feature vocalist Ashe O’Hara. O’Hara is now in Voices Of The Fuselage. Exclusive clear and silver editions of the album are now available to pre-order from the band.

The current line-up of TesseracT, with vocalist Daniel Tompkins, released their latest album Sonder in 2018, before embarking on a world tour in support of the record. During the enforced lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the band performed a Live in Lockdown session, recorded in five different locations, across three different countries.