Tesla return with new album Shock - listen to the title track

Tesla have announced that they’ll release their ninth studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2014’s Simplicity is called Shock and it’ll arrive on March 8 via UMC on CD, LP, on digital and streaming platforms – and on limited edition translucent blue vinyl.

And to mark the announcement, Tesla have shared a stream of the title track, which can be listened to below.

A statement reads: “That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That’s just how they are built. Tesla may have been born in the mid 80s eruption of leather, spandex and big hair, but this band has never been about those things.

“Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Aerosmith.”

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen produced Tesla’s Mechanical Resonance Live album back in 2016, and the guitarist was behind the desk again for Shock.

The friendship between Tesla and Def Leppard is set to continue this summer when they’ll join forces on a Canadian tour, which will kick off on July 12 in Halifax.

Tesla: Shock

1. You Won’t Take Me Alive

2. Taste Like

3. We Can Rule The World

4. Shock

5. Love Is A Fire

6. California Summer Song

7. Forever Loving You

8. The Mission

9. Tied To The Tracks

10. Afterlife

11. I Want Everything

12. Comfort Zone