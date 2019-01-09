Def Leppard announce Canadian summer tour

Earlier this week, Def Leppard teased an announcement with a countdown video on their social media channels.

Now the band have revealed exactly what the wait was for by announcing a Canadian summer tour.

The run of 11 shows will get under way at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on July 12 and wrap up with a performance at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on the 31st of the month.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will be joined on the road by Tesla, with a Rock Brigade fan club pre-sale getting under way from 10am local time this coming Friday (January 11).

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, January 18.

See a full list of dates below.

Def Leppard will be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, along with The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson.

The current lineup will be enshrined, along with late guitarist Steve Clark and the band’s original guitarist Pete Willis.

Def Leppard will also headline Download UK this summer.

Def Leppard 2019 Canadian summer tour

Jul 12: Halifax Scotiabank Centre

Jul 13: Monkton Avenir Centre

Jul 15: Quebec City Centre Videotron

Jul 17: Montreal Bell Centre

Jul 19: Ottawa Richcraft Live At Canadian Tire Centre

Jul 20: Hamilton First Ontario Centre

Jul 22: London Budweiser Gardens

Jul 25: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place

Jul 27: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre

Jul 29: Edmonton Rogers Place

Jul 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome