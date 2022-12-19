Terry Hall, singer of The Specials, has died aged 63

Terry Hall, lead singer for The Specials, and former frontman for Fun Boy Three and The Colourfield, has died aged 63. The news was confirmed by his bandmates, who released a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," they said.

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.

"Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…

“Love Love Love”

"We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

Terry Hall was born in Coventry in 1959. At the age of 12, he was abducted by a paedophile ring on a school trip to France. In an interview with Richard Herring for his podcast RHLSTP (opens in new tab) he said that the experience triggered a lifelong battle with depression and mental health issues.

"I was sort of drugged up then on Valium for about a year and I didn't go to school," he told Herring. "It sort of switched something in my head… I started not listening to anyone."

Hall found an outlet in the punk scene, first as singer for local band Squad and then for the Coventry Automatics, the band that became known as The Specials in 1979. Led by songwriter Jerry Dammers, the band were at the forefront of the Two-Tone movement – alongside bands like Madness and The Selecter – blending Jamaican ska with punk rock to create a multi-cultural band that was both riotously entertaining and fiercely political and anti-racist.

The Specials had seven consecutive top 10 singles in the UK, including a no.1 with the era-defining Ghost Town in 1981.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as we get them.