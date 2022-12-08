Terry Draper to release new album Bread And Cirkus

Former Klaatu drummer Terry Draper has announced that he will release his latest solo album, Bread And Cirkus, through Terry Tunes Records on January 20.

The new album, the follow-up to 2021's The Other Side, features 14 brand new songs, and features Mike Pridgen, Jamie Grant and Fernando Perdomo on guitars, Chris Hess on saxophone and Jamie Hoover, Elena Rogers, Lisa Mychols and Brenda Webb on backing vocals.

"Since the disbanding of Klaatu, I've pursued a solo career and has released a number of CDs," says Draper. "Throughout the ever-changing music scene I've remained true to my love of pop music and progressive rock."

Bread And Cirkus will be available on CD as a digipak lite. You can view the new album artwork below.

You can check out Draper's website here.