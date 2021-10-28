Klaatu drummer Terry Draper announces new solo album

Former Klaatu drummer Terry Draper has announced that he will release his latest solo album, The Other Side, through Terry/Tunes Records on November 5.

The new album, Draper's 13th since Klaatu's initial demise in 1982 (although the Canadian prog rockers reunited in 1998 and again in 2005), features 13 brand new songs, and features Bill Nadeau and Jamie Grant on guitars and Dale Ladouceur on stick.

“I am quite pleased with the 13 songs on The Other Side, my 18th solo album," Draper tells Prog. "I’m finally getting the hang of writing & recording after all these years… LOL. Heartfelt thanks to all those that lent a hand… Bill Nadeau, Dana and Trish Countryman, Martin Damsell, Jamie Grant, Jamie Hoover, Lisa Mychols and Keith Hampshire among others. Time to go… new material beckons."

The Other Side will be available on CD as a digipak lite. You can view the new album artwork below.

Pre-order The Other Side.