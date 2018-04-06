Terrorvision’s Tony Wright launches country collaboration

Terrorvision vocalist Tony Wright and US singer Ryan Hamilton have announced a new country album and tour.

The pair have joined forces for Grand Ole Otley, an album of country and American-influenced songs. The album will feature their version of Johnny Cash’s Oh Lonesome Me.

“I’m still not exactly sure how it happened,” Hamilton, who fronts Texan band Traitors. “I was already a fan of Terrorvision, and we have a lot of mutual friends, but I had never met Tony. One day, our producer Dave Hamilton, goes, ‘What would you think about recording a song with Tony?’ Before I knew it, we were recording an old song together called Everytime I'm Kissing You. Never in a million years did I think we'd make an album together. Especially not this album.”

Work began on the album in Wright’s coffee/print shop in Otley, Yorkshire, a converted 18thcentury building.

“Doing the initial recordings in the back of that beautiful old building definitely lent itself well to the vibe and a direction of the album,” says Hamilton “That old school, dark/creepy vibe lends itself well to these tunes. I think we've stumbled onto something wonderful here."

Grand Ole Otley is released on June 8. Wright and Hamilton play a short UK tour support of it.

Buy tickets for Tony Wright & Ryan Hamilton UK tour dates

June 6: Parish, Huddersfield

June 7: Gullivers, Manchester

June 8: St Pancras Old Church, London

June 9: Bodega, Nottingham

June 10: Prohibition Cabaret Bar, Gateshead