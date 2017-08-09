Tengger Cavalry release video for War, Here We Come

Mongolian folk metal innovators Tengger Cavalry are premiering their new video for War, Here We Come exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album Die On My Ride, which is on sale now via M-Theory Audio.

The band played at Wacken festival last weekend for the very first time, an experience which has stayed with the band, and it is experiences like that one which inspired the song War, Here We Come.

“[Wacken] was such amazing experience, seeing all the hero bands we grew up with like Megadeth and Emperor,” says frontman Nature G, “also the Wackinger stage has some really cool medieval folk bands.

“This song is written to memorise this amazing experience, along with our other European gigs lined up in August. It is our first time playing in Europe so we are ready for this ‘war’. And we are coming for it with full musical aggression.”

11 Aug: Le Zinor, Montaigu, France

12 Aug: Le Klub, Paris, France

14 Aug: Rock Cirkus Bar, Brest, France

18 Aug: Midgard Historiske Senter, Horten, Norway

Die On My Ride is available to order on CD or as a download via Bandcamp.

