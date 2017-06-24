Tengger Cavalry - Die On My Ride album review

If you’ve ever fallen foul of believing it’s all been done before when it comes to music, Tengger Cavalry are the nomadic warriors guaranteed to make you check those preconceived notions at the door. Or at least on the periphery of some sprawling vista in this instance. Putting the ‘avant-got a clue what I just heard’ back into avant-garde, with Die On My Ride, Nature Ganganbaigal and his band of noisemakers have melded traditional Mongolian folk and old-school metal structures to create a musical beast that is aurally and creatively stimulating. From the evocative strains of opener Snow to the rich, earthy melodies of Prayer alongside that omnipresent and compelling Khoomei (throat singing), you’ll want to grab your steed and go hurtling across the nearest field like a modern-day Genghis Khan. Elsewhere, tracks like the riff-laden Me Against Me and latest video single Cursed offset the native nuances packing sufficient feral aggression to trigger countless synapse-altering moments. This cavalry are here to innovate not replicate.