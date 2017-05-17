Mongolian folk metallers Tengger Cavalry release video for Cursed

Self-proclaimed ‘nomadic folk metal’ band Tengger Cavalry are premiering their new lyric video for Cursed exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s upcoming album Die On My Ride, on sale June 2 via M-Theory Audio, vocalist Nature G says the song is about breaking the barrier.

“Society has always put up different mental and physical barriers, barring individuals just trying to achieve their dreams,” he says. “You are too short, you are minority, you are a female not a man, you are from somewhere else, you don’t look good enough. All these disadvantages that we think we are born with, are like a curse to us.

“Cursed, we are cursed for believing these barriers, aren’t we? No we are not. We need to break this barrier of belief. We need to strike it and claim who we are supposed to be. Cursed, or rise above the curse.”

Die On My Ride is available to pre-order on CD or as a download via Bandcamp.

Die On My Ride tracklist

Snow Die On My Ride Independence Day To The Sky Prayer Strike Ashley Cursed The Frontline The Choice Of My Mind Me Against Me We Will Survive (Bonus) Burn (Bonus) Blade Of Time (Bonus)

Jun 03: Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, QC

Jun 04: Mavericks, Ottawa, ON

Jun 05: Hard Luck, Toronto, ON

Jun 06: Cattivo, Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 08: Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 09: Taps Live, Indianapolis, IN

Jun 10: Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL

Jun 11: Aquarium, Fargo, ND

Jun 13: Windsor Hotel, Winnipeg, MB

Jun 14: Amigos, Saskatoon, SK

Jun 15: Brixx, Edmonton, AB

Jun 16: Distortion, Calgary, AB

Jun 18: Rickshaw Theater, Vancouver, BC

Jun 19: Highline, Seattle, WA

Jun 21: Dantes, Portland, OR

Jun 23: Bottom Of The Hill, San Francisco, CA

Jun 24: Soda Bar, San Diego, CA

Jun 25: Club Red, Phoenix, AZ

Jun 27: Hi Dive, Denver, CO

Jun 28: Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

Jun 29: Fubar, St Louis, MO

Jun 30: Hi Tone, Memphis, TN

Jul 01: East Room, Nashville, TN

Jul 03: 529, Atlanta, GA

Jul 04: Mothlight, Asheville, NC

Jul 05: Strange Matter, Richmond, VA

Jul 06: Fire, Philadelphia, PA

Jul 07: Saint Vitus, Brooklyn, NY

Jul 08: Jewel, Manchester, NH

Jul 21: Ragnard Rock Fest, FR

Aug 19: Midgardsblot, NO

