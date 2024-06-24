Ten-disc Ian Anderson solo box set to be released in August

A ten-disc box set collecting the solo works of Jethro Tull founder and frontman Ian Anderson will be released in August. You can watch a video trailer for the new set below.

8314 Boxed is a limited-edition deluxe boxset tribute to Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson’s solo albums and will be released through Madfish Records on August 23. It features all of Anderson's solo albums that he's released which started with the electronic experimentation of 1983's Walk Into Light through to 2014's Homo Erraticus which reached No. 14 in the UK album charts.

"Since 1983, I have made a few solo albums, not as dissatisfaction with fellow musicians or the group identity but usually just to try something a bit different, whether sonically, stylistically or in terms of instrumental line-up," Anderson says of his solo career. "These records all stand out for me as being quite different from each other and in some ways demonstrate a broader depth of my songwriting. The flute instrumental Divinities record is one of my favourites to this day."

The new box set features Walk Into Light (half-speed remaster), 1995's Divinities: Twelve Dances with God (on vinyl for the first time, half-speed remaster), 2000's The Secret Language of Birds (2LP, etching on side D – first time on vinyl), 2003's Rupi’s Dance (2LP, etching on side D – first time on vinyl), 2012'sThick As A Brick 2 (2LP, etching on side D) and a half-speed remaster of Homo Erraticus.

The previously unreleased disc, Roaming in the Gloaming features material from live shows recorded between 1995-2007.

Pre-order 8314 Boxed.

