Tedeschi Trucks Band premiere epic I Am The Moon: Crescent film

Tedeschi Trucks Band have launched the first in their "immersive audio-visual experience" companion films for their I Am The Moon project, which was announced last month.

The project will see four albums released over the upcoming months, with the first, I Am The Moon: Crescent, released this Friday. Each album is accompanied by a film, which premieres three days prior to each album's release, allowing fans to get their first taste of each instalment as a community.

The first film is online now, and was preceded by a live, 15-minute chat in which Tedeschi Trucks Band answered pre-submitted and live questions from their fans.

"Across its five tracks, I Am the Moon: Crescent traverses life and love through a robust tapestry of blues, funk, country, jazz and gospel," says a statement from the band. "The perfect introduction to the grand saga that Tedeschi Trucks Band have in store over next few months."

The I Am The Moon project was developed and recorded at the Trucks’ family farm in rural Georgia and at Swamp Raga, their home studio in Jacksonville, FL. It's based on the 12th century poem Layla & Majnun by Persian poet Nizami Ganjavi, which also gave Derek And The Dominos the title of their 1970 classic Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs. That album's I Am Yours was based on the poem – with Nizami credited as co-writer – and last year Tedeschi Trucks Band covered the album in its entirety as Layla Revisited.

The I Am the Moon albums will be available individually on CD and vinyl, with a deluxe box set containing all four releases shipping on September 9. Pre-orders are open now (opens in new tab).

The full release schedule for I Am The Moon is as follows.

I Am The Moon: I. Crescent

Film Premiere: May 31

Album Release: June 3

I Am The Moon: II. Ascension

Film Premiere: June 28

Album Release: July 1

I Am The Moon: III. The Fall

Film Premiere: July 26

Album Release: July 29

I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell

Film Premiere: August 23

Album Release: August 26

Tedeschi Trucks Band tour the US between June and September, with European shows scheduled for October and November. Full dates below.

Tedeschi Trucks Band 2022 Tour

Jun 24: Jacksonville Daily’s Place Amphitheater, FL

Jun 25: Mobile Mobile Civic Center, AL

Jun 26: Tuscaloosa Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, AL

Jun 28: Indianapolis The Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Jun 29: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jul 01: Canandaigua Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 02: Gilford Banks of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 03: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 06: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT

Jul 08: Philadelphia The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, P

Jul 09: Essex Junction Midway Lawn, VT

Jul 10: Patchogue Great South Bay Music Festival, NY

Jul 12: Lewiston ArtPark, NY

Jul 13: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, OH

Jul 15: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Jul 16: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Jul 19: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Jul 20: Richmond Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, VA

Jul 21: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Jul 23: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion , NC

Jul 24: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Jul 26: Aurora RiverEdge Park, IL

Jul 27: St. Louis Fabulous Fox Theatre, MO

Jul 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 18: San Diego Coast Credit Union Amphitheater, CA

Aug 19: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 20: Berkeley The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 23: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, CA

Aug 24: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Aug 26: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Aug 27: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Aug 28: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 31: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID

Sep 01: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT

Sep 03: Moorhead Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater, MN

Oct 17: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 18: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 20: Randers Vaerket, Denmark

Oct 21: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 22: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 25: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Oct 26: Hamburg Edel-optics.de Arena, Germany

Oct 27: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Oct 30: Rotterdam RTM Stage, Netherlands

Nov 02: Dublin The Helix, Ireland

Nov 04: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 05: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 06: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow, UK

Nov 12: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 13: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 15: Paris Bataclan, France

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).