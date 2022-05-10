Starcrawler want you to run haters over with your car on wild new single Roadkill

LA-based glam punks Starcrawler have made their major label debut on Big Machine with the sharp-tongued new single Roadkill.
Signalling the start of the band's new chapter and their impending follow-up to 2019’s Devour You, Roadkill captures the quintet leaning closer to their punk influences with hyperactive, racing riffs and sneering lyrics such as 'You want mommy to hold your hand? You’ll be my Roadkill, Roadkill. Wrap you around my spinning wheel. Roadkill, Roadkill. Run you over see how it feels'.
Since the release of Devour You in 2019, the band have shared the standalone single I Need to Know and contributed Goodtime Girl to the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, alongside the likes of Mastodon and Chelsea Wolfe.
Frontman Arrow De Wilde says of the new track, "Roadkill is about anyone that tries to dig their heels in the ground and stand in your way. We’ve all had people try to tear us down, and sometimes you just have to run right through them.”
Later this month, Starcrawler will be playing a selection of their own headline shows in the UK as well as supporting My Chemical Romance, before continuing on through Europe and Australia, and opening on the Minneapolis stop of Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour.
Next month they will also be performing in Sonoma, CA at the Huichica Music Fest on June 10.
Listen below:
Starcrawler 2022 tour dates:
May 22: Milton Keynes w/ My Chemical Romance
May 25: Dublin Royal Hospital Kilmainham w/ My Chemical Romance
May 26: London Colours (headline)
May 27: Victoria Park w/ My Chemical Romance
May 28: Cardiff Sophia Gardens w/ My Chemical Romance
May 29: Hebden Bridge Trades Hall (headline)
May 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro w/ My Chemical Romance
Jun 03: Milano Legends Club, Italy
Jun 07: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
Jun 10: Sonoma Huichica Music Festival, CA
Jul 20: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia
Jul 22: Yelgun Splendour in the Grass, Australia
Jul 23: St Kilda West Hotel Esplanade, Australia
Aug 13: Minneapolis Armory, MN w/Jack White
Aug 18: Las Vegas Psycho Swim, NV