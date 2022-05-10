Starcrawler want you to run haters over with your car on wild new single Roadkill

LA-based glam punks Starcrawler have made their major label debut on Big Machine with the sharp-tongued new single Roadkill.

Signalling the start of the band's new chapter and their impending follow-up to 2019’s Devour You, Roadkill captures the quintet leaning closer to their punk influences with hyperactive, racing riffs and sneering lyrics such as 'You want mommy to hold your hand? You’ll be my Roadkill, Roadkill. Wrap you around my spinning wheel. Roadkill, Roadkill. Run you over see how it feels'.

Since the release of Devour You in 2019, the band have shared the standalone single I Need to Know and contributed Goodtime Girl to the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, alongside the likes of Mastodon and Chelsea Wolfe.

Frontman Arrow De Wilde says of the new track, "Roadkill is about anyone that tries to dig their heels in the ground and stand in your way. We’ve all had people try to tear us down, and sometimes you just have to run right through them.”

Later this month, Starcrawler will be playing a selection of their own headline shows in the UK as well as supporting My Chemical Romance, before continuing on through Europe and Australia, and opening on the Minneapolis stop of Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour.

Next month they will also be performing in Sonoma, CA at the Huichica Music Fest on June 10.

Listen below:

May 22: Milton Keynes w/ My Chemical Romance

May 25: Dublin Royal Hospital Kilmainham w/ My Chemical Romance

May 26: London Colours (headline)

May 27: Victoria Park w/ My Chemical Romance

May 28: Cardiff Sophia Gardens w/ My Chemical Romance

May 29: Hebden Bridge Trades Hall (headline)

May 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro w/ My Chemical Romance

Jun 03: Milano Legends Club, Italy

Jun 07: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Jun 10: Sonoma Huichica Music Festival, CA

Jul 20: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia

Jul 22: Yelgun Splendour in the Grass, Australia

Jul 23: St Kilda West Hotel Esplanade, Australia

Aug 13: Minneapolis Armory, MN w/Jack White

Aug 18: Las Vegas Psycho Swim, NV