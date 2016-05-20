Download festival is first to launch its own beer

This year’s Download festival will be the first event of its kind in the world to launch its own beer, organisers have announced.
Dogtooth – the name inspired by the festival mascot – will be on sale at all bars on the Donington site, which will play host to dozens of bands under headliners Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Rammstein.
Five more acts have also been added to the bill for June 10-12: Inme, The Dirty Youth, The Franklys, Santa Cruz and Witchsorrow.
Meanwhile, further details of onsite entertainment at the Download village have been unveiled. The Side Splitter Stage will present comedians, circus performers and more, while Circus Of Horrors present their all-new show The Never-Ending Nightmate, as Carnival Of The Bizarre offer additional alternative acts.
Battle Heritage will perform full-contact medieval fighting at the Demolition Download, the Original Wall Of Death will line up beside the Zorbing Race Circuit, the Inflatable Church makes a return, art installations will be available to enjoy, and Download Club Nights will take place after the main stages have closed down.
Some tickets remain on sale via the festival website.
Download festival lineup 2016
June 10
Rammstein
Korn
Killswitch Engage
Alien Ant Farm
Royal Republic
All Time Low
Twin Atlantic
Glassjaw
The Amity Affliction
Skillet
Graveyard
As Lions
Gutterdämmerung
The Wildhearts
Kadavar
Heck
Zoax
Hill Valley High
Fort Hope
Counting Down Days
Havok
Strange Bones
Weirds
Raging Speedhorn
RavenEye
Puppy
Skinny Lister
From Ashes To New
The Amorettes
In Search Of Sun
June 11
Black Sabbath
Deftones
Megadeth
Rival Sons
SIXX:A.M
Atreyu
Beartooth
Avatar
NOFX
Skindred
Architects
Bury Tomorrow
Tesseract
Scorpion Child
Pennywise
Neck Deep
Anti-Flag
Escape The Fate
Lawnmower Deth
Danko Jones
Turbowolf
Black Peaks
Shvpes
Municipal Waste
The Shrine
Cane Hill
Slaves (US)
Dead!
Milk Teeth
Wage War
Palisades
Reigning Days
Scattering Ashes
Juliette and the Licks
The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing
Inglorious
Wearing Scars
June 12
Iron Maiden
Nightwish
Disturbed
Shinedown
Halestorm
The Temperance Movement
Amon Amarth
Monster Truck
Jane’s Addiction
Billy Talent
Don Broco
Breaking Benjamin
One OK Rock
Periphery
Delain
Grand Magus
Whiskey Myers
Buck & Evans
Saxon
Ghost
Gojira
Electric Wizard
Tremonti
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Attila
The Raven Age
Napalm Death
Ho99o9
Good Tiger
Ashestoangels
Black Foxxes
Kenneths
Muncie Girls
The King Is Blind
The Wild Lies