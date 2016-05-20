Download festival is first to launch its own beer

This year’s Download festival will be the first event of its kind in the world to launch its own beer, organisers have announced.

Dogtooth – the name inspired by the festival mascot – will be on sale at all bars on the Donington site, which will play host to dozens of bands under headliners Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Rammstein.

Five more acts have also been added to the bill for June 10-12: Inme, The Dirty Youth, The Franklys, Santa Cruz and Witchsorrow.

Meanwhile, further details of onsite entertainment at the Download village have been unveiled. The Side Splitter Stage will present comedians, circus performers and more, while Circus Of Horrors present their all-new show The Never-Ending Nightmate, as Carnival Of The Bizarre offer additional alternative acts.

Battle Heritage will perform full-contact medieval fighting at the Demolition Download, the Original Wall Of Death will line up beside the Zorbing Race Circuit, the Inflatable Church makes a return, art installations will be available to enjoy, and Download Club Nights will take place after the main stages have closed down.

Some tickets remain on sale via the festival website.

Download festival lineup 2016

June 10

Rammstein

Korn

Killswitch Engage

Alien Ant Farm

Royal Republic

All Time Low

Twin Atlantic

Glassjaw

The Amity Affliction

Skillet

Graveyard

As Lions

Gutterdämmerung

The Wildhearts

Kadavar

Heck

Zoax

Hill Valley High

Fort Hope

Counting Down Days

Havok

Strange Bones

Weirds

Raging Speedhorn

RavenEye

Puppy

Skinny Lister

From Ashes To New

The Amorettes

In Search Of Sun

June 11

Black Sabbath

Deftones

Megadeth

Rival Sons

SIXX:A.M

Atreyu

Beartooth

Avatar

NOFX

Skindred

Architects

Bury Tomorrow

Tesseract

Scorpion Child

Pennywise

Neck Deep

Anti-Flag

Escape The Fate

Lawnmower Deth

Danko Jones

Turbowolf

Black Peaks

Shvpes

Municipal Waste

The Shrine

Cane Hill

Slaves (US)

Dead!

Milk Teeth

Wage War

Palisades

Reigning Days

Scattering Ashes

Juliette and the Licks

The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing

Inglorious

Wearing Scars

June 12

Iron Maiden

Nightwish

Disturbed

Shinedown

Halestorm

The Temperance Movement

Amon Amarth

Monster Truck

Jane’s Addiction

Billy Talent

Don Broco

Breaking Benjamin

One OK Rock

Periphery

Delain

Grand Magus

Whiskey Myers

Buck & Evans

Saxon

Ghost

Gojira

Electric Wizard

Tremonti

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Attila

The Raven Age

Napalm Death

Ho99o9

Good Tiger

Ashestoangels

Black Foxxes

Kenneths

Muncie Girls

The King Is Blind

The Wild Lies