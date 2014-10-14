Revocation: Deathless

Massachusetts technical thrash/death crew Revocation have cemented themselves as a firm fan favourite in the metal world over the years, and rightly so.

With four consistently solid albums and a couple of cracking EPs under their belts, they seem all but incapable of doing any wrong on record. Thankfully, new full-length Deathless continues this onward trend in fine style. Tracks such as A Debt Owed To The Grave and The Fix showcase what the majority of the album is about as they thrash and gallop along apace with technical flourishes, screaming solos and skipping time signatures abound. The catchy chorus from David Davidson on the title track makes for a fine departure and the menacing grind of Madness Opus changes things up to great effect. In the end, while Deathless does little to break any mould that the band have carved out for themselves, nor push metal into any unexplored directions, it is once again a solid piece of work from a group that just do what they do, love what they do, and know exactly how to nail it.

Via Metal Blade