TeamRock News In Brief July 8, 2016

Underoath drummer and singer Aaron Gillespie has released a cover verion of Bonnie Raitt’s I Can’t Make You Love Me. It’s taken from his acoustic solo album Out Of The Badlands. Hear the track below.

Stick To Your Guns have signed to Pure Noise Records, with a new EP due out later this year. Vocalist Jesse Barnett says: “I can say with a straight face and whole heart that for the first time STYG now belongs to a label that not only we believe is one of the very few relevant labels in underground music, but a label that truly believes in us and what we do.

“We can talk about logical next steps for the band and we can talk about what an opportunity it is for us, but none of that really matters to me. What matters is that we work with someone who gets what we are trying to do and who will nurture and support those goals.”

What would have been late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s 70th birthday will be marked with the release of a box set called Messenger Of The Gods: The Singles. It features Mercury’s solo singles, on 13 individual 7-inch vinyl records. It’s released on September 2 via Universal and can be pre-ordered now.

Insomnium have announced a European winter tour, kicking off in Germany on November 1. They’ll play upcoming seventh album Winter’s Gate in full on the tour.

Atlanta rock outfit Big Jesus have released a video for their track SP. it’s taken from their debut album Oneiric, which is due out on September 30 via Mascot Records. Big Jesus support Good Charlotte in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK next month.

August Burns Red have announced an autumn US tour with Erra, Silent Planet and Make Them Suffer. August Burns Red guitarist Brent Rambler says: “We are very excited to announce the Legends Of The Fall Tour, which features some of our favourite up and coming bands in metal today.

“This tour will feature places we rarely play and we’ll be keeping ticket prices nice and low so you can come bang your head without breaking the bank.”

Two teenagers, both 17, have died at the T In The Park festival at Strathallan Castle in Perthshire, Scotland. The youngsters died in separate incidents and police say there are no suspicious circumstances and that the deaths are not thought to be linked.

It is understood officers are investigating whether the incidents could be drug related. Police Scotland’s event commander Chief Superintendent Angela McLaren warns “all persons attending the festival that there is no safe way of taking drugs.”

More than 80,000 people are attending the festival this weekend, where The Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slaves and Frank Turner are among the acts performing.