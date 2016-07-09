Creem movie will replicate magazine's 'raw and profane' style

The director of an upcoming documentary about iconic Detroit rock magazine Creem says the publication’s “bite the hand that feeds” approach helped it form a unique bond with the stars it covered.

Creem launched in 1969 and published its final issue 20 years later, but is still held in great esteem by rock fans and artists alike.

Scott Crawford, director of Salad Days: A Decade Of Punk In Washington DC, is onboard to direct Boy Howdy! The Story of Creem Magazine after striking up a relationship with JJ Kramer, the son of late Creem publisher Barry Kramer.

And despite Creem having mercilessly taken the micky out of various rock stars down the years, the likes of Alice Cooper, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Iggy Pop, Paul Stanley, Debbie Harry, Chad Smith and Michael Stipe have all agreed to take part.

Crawford tells TeamRock: “I think there’s a fondness for Creem that few others magazines have ever really had. It was a magazine that was revered by musicians and consumers alike, due mainly to their honesty, humour, in-depth writing and a ‘bite the hand that feeds you’ type of editorial approach.

“I’d like the film the film to reflect the spirit of Creem – raw, profane, irreverent, and one hell of a good time.”

A Creem Kickstarter page has been launched with the aim of raising $100,000 to make the documentary a reality.

Crawford adds: “Creem was launched in 1969 in Detroit. It quickly distinguished itself from the few other music magazines at the time by offering a decidedly different approach to covering the music industry — with humour and deprecatory sense of reporting.

“They were also a magazine that’s credited with coining the phrase ‘punk rock’ in 1971 – a genre they often covered in the years following – unlike any other mainstream music publication at the time.”

Crawford approached JJ Kramer a year ago and succeeded where others had failed, in convincing Kramer to go ahead with the idea for the film.

The director adds: “Ultimately I just want to bring the story of Creem and its many colourful characters to life. It was such an inspirational magazine for so many people, its a film that’s long overdue.”

Lemmy’s life and Motorhead celebrated in new magazine