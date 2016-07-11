TeamRock News In Brief July 11, 2016

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 11, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

Every Time I Die have announced a European tour for later this year.

They’ve set up the run of 17 dates in support of their eighth album Low Teens, which is set for release on September 23. They’ll be joined on the road by ’68 and Drug Church.

Tickets are available via Bands In Town.

Every Time I Die 2016 European tour

Dec 02: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Dec 03: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Dec 04: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Dec 05: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Dec 06: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Dec 08: Southend Chinnerys, UK

Dec 09: Norwich Owl Sanctuary, UK

Dec 10: London Brooklyn Bowl, UK

Dec 11: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Dec 12: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Dec 14: Derby The Venue, UK

Dec 15: Doncaster Vintage Bar, UK

Dec 16: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Dec 18: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Dec 19: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Dec 20: Huddersfield The Parish, UK

Crobot have released the artwork and tracklist for their upcoming second album Welcome To Fat City.

A teaser video for the record has also been made available and can be viewed below. Welcome To Fat City is produced by Machine, who has previously worked with Clutch, Lamb of God and Every Time I Die.

It’s mixed by Alan Moulder, who has worked with Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, Them Crooked Vultures and Led Zeppelin. The album will be released on September 23 via Nuclear Blast and Wind-Up Records.

The cover artwork was designed by guitarist Chris Bishop, who says: “We wanted to do something completely different and not take ourselves too seriously. I was going for a Simpsons on acid feel.”

Crobot Welcome To Fat City

Crobot Welcome To Fat City tracklist

Welcome To Fat City Play It Cool Easy Money Not For Sale Hold On For Dear Life Temple In The Sky Right Between The Eyes Blood On The Snow Steal The Show Moment Of Truth Plague Of The Mammoths

Wakrat will make their UK live debut with a charity show in London on July 26.

The three-piece led by Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave bassist Tim Commerford will perform at The Black Heart in Camden with all proceeds from the gig going towards homeless charity Shelter.

Wakrat are working on their debut album, with Commerford saying: “Wakrat is brand new, we’re not a known commodity, so we’re looking forward to finishing the album, paying our dues and earning our fans, and getting out there and playing shows as often as possible.”

Tickets for the Camden show cost £10 and will be available here from 10am on July 12 (Tuesday).

New Model Army have released a video for their track entitled Devil.

The song features on Justin Sullivan and co’s 14th studio album Winter, which will launch on August 26 via Attack Attack.

New Model Army will head out on a European tour later this year in support of the follow-up to 2014’s Between Dog And Wolf.

Police Scotland are investigating a rape at T In The Park.

An 18-year-old woman was attacked on Thursday at the festival campsite. The event is held at Strathallan Castle in Perthshire and on Friday it was revealed that two 17-year-olds had died at the site.

The deaths of the male and female were linked to drugs and are still being investigated. Police warned fans to steer clear of ecstasy pills described as ‘Green Rolex,’ although they aren’t linking the deaths to those particular pills.

Police Scotland say there were 40 arrests at T In The Park by Sunday afternoon.

More than 80,000 people attended the festival, where The Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slaves and Frank Turner were among the acts performing.

Anthrax, Death Angel, Amorphis, Annihilator, Nile, Kamelot, Grave Digger, Therion, Amaranthe, Kalmah, Cruachan and Haggard are the first acts to be announced for next year’s 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise.

The festival takes place onboard the Royal Caribbean Independence Of The Seas and sets sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 2, 2017 before heading to Labadee, Haiti, before returning on February 6.

See the festival’s website for full details.

Former My Chemical Romance guitarist Ray Toro has made his solo track Hope For The World available to stream.

The track follows his previous solo songs Isn’t That Something and For The Lost And The Brave.

For The Lost And The Brave was inspired by and dedicated to transgender teenager Leelah Alcorn who took her own life in 2014.

Toro is working on what will be his debut solo album. Hear Hope For The World below.

Awolnation have released a new video for the alternative version of their single Run.

Run originally appeared on the 2015 album of the same name, and the new version is titled Run (Beautiful Things). It features reworked lyrics, as well as a new video.

Frontman Aaron Bruno says: “I think that everyone can relate to negative feelings and that realisation of the dark side to humanity, which unfortunately we see too much of around us at times.

“But then there’s the other side we find in beauty, positivity and love that is ultimately more powerful. I started to change the lyric during our live shows and it was natural to want to record this new version of the song.”

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says he “steals” visual inspiration from just about anything.

While discussing the band’s onstage aesthetics and what inspires him to want to look a certain way, Nergal tells WDR.de: “Anywhere, really. I just try to keep my eyes open to any forms of inspiration, and it’s just floating around.

“It can be a book. I travel a lot, so I just take pictures, make notes, and I just steal ideas from all over the world.”

Behemoth’s 10th album The Satanist was released in 2014.

Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu says the band no longer write new material when they’re on the road – preferring to wait until they’re back at home and free of distractions.

Frontman Matt Heafy said recently that Trivium had already stockpiled material for the follow-up to 2015’s Silence In The Snow. Now Beaulieu reveals the material won’t be worked on while they’re still on tour.

Beaulieu tells Pavillon: “We used to write on tour, but there’s so much other stuff going on and so many distractions, it’s kind of hard to focus on writing.

“Maybe if you’re warming up for a show, you might stumble upon an idea that you will remember. But we just kind of enjoy playing shows, hanging out where we’re at. We usually go out and try to find good local restaurants and eat.

“It kind of helps, because we just kind of enjoy touring and the whole experience. When we have breaks off tour, we do a lot of writing. The last tour we did before we came over here, we were home for, like, seven or eight days after it, and I demoed three new songs in that time.

“So usually, we just kind of take a break, and then when we have time off at home, we can really focus, and a lot of ideas just come out.”

Skillet have made their new track Back From The Dead available to stream.

It’s taken from their upcoming 10th album Unleashed, which is released on August 5 via Atlantic Records.

Skillet frontman John Cooper says: “I wanted to make an album that could make people feel the music. I always aim to write songs to which people can relate, but this time I wanted to see not only how the songs would connect lyrically, but also how they’d connect musically.”

Unleashed is available for pre-order.

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello is urging fans to pay for music, saying illegal downloading has “killed the business.”

Bello tells From Hero To Zero: “Illegal downloading, let’s face it, has killed the business. It really has.

“I want music to be in people’s lives. I think it’s very, very important. It’s all cycles. The cycle will come around again when people get hungry to buy music and find another form, I hope, of ways to get it.

“And I believe in supporting bands and buying a record. I believe if a band works hard to write a record, you should support that band. And look, it’s not that much money to buy a record, let’s face it.”

Anthrax released their 11th album For All Kings earlier this year.