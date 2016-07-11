Sharon Osbourne: Can I trust Ozzy?

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon doesn’t know if she’ll ever trust him again after their recent split.

The Black Sabbath frontman is alleged to have had an affair with a hairstylist, leading to Sharon’s departure from their marital home in May.

But she remains hopeful that Ozzy can resolve his problems, and they’re attending individual and couples’ therapy to that end.

Sharon tells the Sun: “Can I ever trust him again? I don’t know. I’m now questioning every statement, every move. The lies and intrigue still hurt.

“I don’t want to hurt him – I admire and respect him. And that’s what I expect back: respect. I didn’t get that. It’s very hurtful when you don’t get that respect and consideration from your partner.”

She hasn’t reached a decision on whether to commence divorce proceedings, although she continues to manage Ozzy’s career.

She says he’s taken up meditation and that she’s “seen a great improvement in him” since he did.

Sharon adds: “Ideally I’d love for my husband to deal with his issues, be honest and open, to come back to us with honesty and respect for the family.”

Black Sabbath’s farewell tour ends in the UK in February. Ozzy and son Jack launch a TV series on world history later this month.

Black Sabbath The End tour 2016

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

