New Model Army announce 14th studio album

New Model Army have announced their 14th studio album will be titled Winter.

It’s set for release at the end of August, with the band to announce a launch date, tracklist and artwork in due course.

In addition, Justin Sullivan and co have revealed the first live dates in support of the record, with more to be added in the future.

A statement reads: “For now, the band remain tight-lipped about its contents – except to say that they’re really looking forward to getting out and playing it live.

“So here’s the first part of the tour – obviously there are many countries and cities not on this list that we are looking to include as the tour continues in 2017.”

Winter will be the band’s first material since Between Wine And Blood. The 2015 release featured live cuts from their 2014 album Between Dog And Wolf along with six new tracks.

Sep 30: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Oct 01: Alkmaar Victorie, Netherlands

Oct 02: Coesfeld Fabrik, Germany

Oct 03: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 04: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Oct 05: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Oct 07: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Oct 08: Poznan TBC, Poland

Oct 09: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Warsaw TBC, Poland

Oct 12: Gdansk TBC, Poland

Oct 15: Katowice TBC, Poland

Oct 16: Wroclaw TBC, Poland

Oct 17: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 18: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 19: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 20: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Oct 22: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 23: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 24: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Oct 25: Bern Dachstock, Switzerland

Oct 26: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 28: Barcelona Salamandra 1, Spain

Oct 29: Valencia Rock City, Spain

Oct 30: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain

Nov 09: Buckley Tivoli, UK

Nov 10: Cambridge Junction, UK

Nov 11: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 12: Leeds University Stylus, UK

Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 15: Frome Cheese and Grain, UK

Nov 16: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Nov 17: Reading Sub89, UK

Nov 18: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Nov 19: Exeter Phoenix, UK

Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 15: London O2 Forum, UK

Dec 16: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France

Dec 17: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands