New Model Army announce 14th studio album

New Model Army have announced their 14th studio album will be titled Winter.
It’s set for release at the end of August, with the band to announce a launch date, tracklist and artwork in due course.
In addition, Justin Sullivan and co have revealed the first live dates in support of the record, with more to be added in the future.
A statement reads: “For now, the band remain tight-lipped about its contents – except to say that they’re really looking forward to getting out and playing it live.
“So here’s the first part of the tour – obviously there are many countries and cities not on this list that we are looking to include as the tour continues in 2017.”
Winter will be the band’s first material since Between Wine And Blood. The 2015 release featured live cuts from their 2014 album Between Dog And Wolf along with six new tracks.
New Model Army 2016 tour dates
Sep 30: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands
Oct 01: Alkmaar Victorie, Netherlands
Oct 02: Coesfeld Fabrik, Germany
Oct 03: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Oct 04: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Oct 05: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany
Oct 07: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Oct 08: Poznan TBC, Poland
Oct 09: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Oct 11: Warsaw TBC, Poland
Oct 12: Gdansk TBC, Poland
Oct 15: Katowice TBC, Poland
Oct 16: Wroclaw TBC, Poland
Oct 17: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 18: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 19: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 20: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Oct 22: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 23: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland
Oct 24: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Oct 25: Bern Dachstock, Switzerland
Oct 26: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Oct 28: Barcelona Salamandra 1, Spain
Oct 29: Valencia Rock City, Spain
Oct 30: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain
Nov 09: Buckley Tivoli, UK
Nov 10: Cambridge Junction, UK
Nov 11: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 12: Leeds University Stylus, UK
Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 15: Frome Cheese and Grain, UK
Nov 16: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Nov 17: Reading Sub89, UK
Nov 18: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Nov 19: Exeter Phoenix, UK
Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Dec 15: London O2 Forum, UK
Dec 16: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France
Dec 17: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands