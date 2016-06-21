Tax The Heat issue lyric video for Stood On The Platform To Leave

Tax The Heat have released a lyric video for their single Stood On The Platform To Leave.

It’s taken from the Bristol band’s debut album Fed To The Lions, released earlier this year via Nuclear Blast.

The band say: “We are really excited to release Stood On The Platform To Leave as the next single. It has all the key elements of a big TTH song - big riffs and a bigger chorus.

“We love playing this song live as it really brings the audience and the band together to feed off each other.”

Tax The Heat have a number of UK tour dates lined up for the summer, as well as a short run of shows in November.

Jul 15: London The Big Red

Jul 17: Steventon Truck Festival

Jul 22: Plymouth Livewire Youth Music

Jul 23: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival

Jul 24: Ramblin Man Fair

Jul 25: Chester The Live Rooms

Jul 26: York Fibbers

Jul 28: Bath Moles Club

Jul 29: Stoke On Trent The Sugarmill

Jul 30: Wolverhampton The Slade Rooms

Nov 22: Glasgow Garage

Nov 25: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 26: Southampton Engine Rooms

Nov 27: London Koko

Nov 29: Cardiff Tramshed

