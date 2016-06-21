Tax The Heat issue lyric video for Stood On The Platform To Leave

Tax The Heat have released a lyric video for their single Stood On The Platform To Leave.
It’s taken from the Bristol band’s debut album Fed To The Lions, released earlier this year via Nuclear Blast.
The band say: “We are really excited to release Stood On The Platform To Leave as the next single. It has all the key elements of a big TTH song - big riffs and a bigger chorus.
“We love playing this song live as it really brings the audience and the band together to feed off each other.”
Tax The Heat have a number of UK tour dates lined up for the summer, as well as a short run of shows in November.
Tax The Heat 2016 UK tour dates
Jul 15: London The Big Red
Jul 17: Steventon Truck Festival
Jul 22: Plymouth Livewire Youth Music
Jul 23: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival
Jul 24: Ramblin Man Fair
Jul 25: Chester The Live Rooms
Jul 26: York Fibbers
Jul 28: Bath Moles Club
Jul 29: Stoke On Trent The Sugarmill
Jul 30: Wolverhampton The Slade Rooms
Nov 22: Glasgow Garage
Nov 25: Manchester O2 Ritz
Nov 26: Southampton Engine Rooms
Nov 27: London Koko
Nov 29: Cardiff Tramshed