Tarja shares new single edit of Dark Star ahead of What Lies Beneath reissue

Finnish soprano Tarja Turunen has shared a new single edit of her 2010 track Dark Star, which you can listen to below.

A remastered version Of Tarja's 2010 album What Lies Beneath will be re-issued for the first time as 2CD special edition and, for the first time, as heavyweight 180g, black double vinyl, through ear Music in April 12. it will be the first time the album has been released on vinyl.

The release will also feature a special bonus CD featuring alternative versions, single edits, and remixes – for the first time all combined on a bonus CD. It also includes Tarja's duet with German metal legends Scorpions, The Good Die Young, which was originally included as bonus track on 2010s Limited Dreamers Boxset, of which very few are now available. It also features a first appearance on physical media of Underneath, Tarja's duet with Jyrki Linnankivi of The 69 Eyes.

Originally released in 2010, What Lies Beneath was Tarja's third album, following on from 2006's Finnish language Cjristmas album Henkäys ikuisuudesta and 2007's My Winter Storm, both of which were released following her 2005 departure from Nightwish. The album feature a guest appearance from guitarist Joe Satriani, who would also appear on her 2023 ambient prog Outlanders project and duet with German a capella metal band Van Canto and All That Remains singer Phil Labonte.

Pre-order What Lies Beneath 2024 Edition.

(Image credit: ear Music)

Tarja: What Lies Beneath

CD1:

1. Anteroom Of Death feat. Van Canto

2. Until My Last Breath

3. Naiad feat. Marzy Nyman

4. Dark Star feat. Phil Labonte

5. Underneath

6. Little Lies

7. Still of the Night feat. Toni & Timo Turunen

8. Rivers of Lust

9. In for a Kill

10. I Feel Immortal

11. We Are

12. Falling Awake feat. Joe Satriani

13. The Archives of Lost Dreams

14. Crimson Deep

CD2:

1. Dark Star - Tarja Vocal Version

2. Montañas de Silencio

3. If You Believe

4. The Crying Moon

5. Underneath - Orchestral Version

6. I Feel Immortal - Single Version

7. Falling Awake feat. Jason Hook

8. The Good Die Young (perf. by Scorpions & Tarja)

9. Naiad - Instrumental Extended Version

10. Underneath feat. Jyrki Linnankivi *

11. If You Believe - Piano Version

12. Falling Awake feat. Julian Barret

13. Underneath - Radio Version

14. I Feel Immortal - Radio Remix

15. Until My Last Breath - Single Version