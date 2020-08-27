Tangerine Dream to release two new improvisation albums: Sessions II and III

Tangerine Dream have announced that they’ll release another two albums of live improvisations later this year.

The Sessions II was captured at Oirschot in the Netherlands in 2018, while The Sessions III was recorded during the band’s appearance in Hamburg, Germany, the same year.

The lineup of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Ulrich Schnauss are carrying on a Tangerine Dream live tradition from the 70s.

Schnauss tells Prog: “Arguably, Tangerine Dream's live improvisations in the 1970s contributed just as much to the band's exceptional status as their studio releases.

“The opportunity for us to perform freeform sessions at the end of every show in the current era has provided a wonderful opportunity to learn, to break away from routines, and to achieve results no other way of working would have produced.”

Both The Sessions II and The Sessions III will be presented on coloured double vinyl, on CD and on digital and streaming platforms – and they’ve been mastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell.

The Sessions II will launch on October II, while The Sessions III will arrive on November 6. Both will be released through the label Invisible Hands.

Tangerine Dream: Sessions II & Sessions III

Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Ulrich Schnauss carry on Tangerine Dream's tradition of playing improv sessions live with these two new albums.View Deal

Tangerine Dream: The Sessions II

1. Tulip Rush (parts one and two)

2. The Floating Dutchman (parts one and two)

Tangerine Dream: The Sessions III

1. Hanseatic Harbour Lights (parts one and two)

2. Ost (parts one and two)