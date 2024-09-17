Talking Heads’ debut album set for CD and vinyl reissue - check out acoustic version of Psycho Killer

Talking Heads: 77 will be re-released in November featuring a new remaster of the original album, outtakes, rare cuts and more

Talking Heads in 1977
Talking Heads' debut album will be reissued in November in a variety of formats including on 2LP, a 3CD/Blu-ray box set and a 4LP/four seven-inch single collection through Rhino Records.

Talking Heads: 77 was originally released in September 1977, with the new super deluxe edition containing a new remaster of the record, a number of outtakes, alternative cuts and a previously unreleased live performance from New York’s famous CBGB’s from October 10th, 1977.

In total, the collection covers close to three hours of music - and to mark today’s announcement, an acoustic version of Psycho Killer featuring cellist and composer Arthur Russell has been shared - check it out below.

The Blu-ray in the CD box set contains a brand new Atmos Mix, 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA, 5.1 Mix LPCM and the 2024 Stereo Remaster, while both the CD and vinyl box sets come with an 80-page hardback book featuring new liner notes from David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison, alongside previously unreleased pictures of the group from the late Seventies.

All versions will be released on November 8, with the 4LP black vinyl + 4 7” singles boxed set available exclusively through the Talking Heads online store. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble will have exclusive access to a 2LP neon green vinyl pressing, while the 2LP and CD/Blu-ray box set will be more widely available.

Talking Heads: 77 3CD/Blu-ray contents

CD1: Original album remastered
1. Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town
2. New Feeling
3. Tentative Decisions
4. Happy Day
5. Who Is It?
6. No Compassion
7. The Book I Read
8. Don’t Worry About the Government
9. First Week/Last Week… Carefree
10. Psycho Killer
11. Pulled Up

CD2: Outtakes/Alternates/Rarities
1. Sugar on My Tongue
2. I Want to Live
3. (Love Goes To) Building On Fire
4. I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That
5. Psycho Killer (Acoustic)
6. Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Alternate Pop Version) 
7. New Feeling (Alternate Pop Version) 
8. Pulled Up (Alternate Pop Version) [Previously Unreleased]
9. Stay Hungry (1977 Version)
10. First Week/Last Week… Carefree (Acoustic) 
11. I Feel It in My Heart
12. Psycho Killer (Alternate Version) [Previously Unreleased]

CD3: Live From CBGB’s, New York, 1977
1. (Love Goes To) Building On Fire
2. Don’t Worry About the Government
3. Take Me to the River
4. The Book I Read
5. New Feeling
6. A Clean Break
7. No Compassion
8. Thank You for Sending Me an Angel
9. Who Is It?
10. Pulled Up
11. Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town
12. Psycho Killer
13. Stay Hungry

Blu-ray
1. Atmos Mix of Talking Heads: 77
2. 5.1 Mix of Talking Heads: 77
3. Hi-Resolution Stereo of Talking Heads: 77

