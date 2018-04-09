System Of A Down announce autumn shows

System Of A Down have announced four shows on the West Coast of America for this October.

Earlier today, we reported on the band's social media teaser campaign based around an idyllic beach scene and military imagery, which has now been revealed as the backdrop for the tour posters.

Three of the shows announced (in Phoenix, San Diego and Las Vegas) will see System Of A Down supported by At The Drive In and Skeletonwitch. However, the event at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Benardino, California, is a much bigger affair, with Incubus, Clutch and Pallbearer joining ATDI and Skeletonwitch.

See you this fall. https://t.co/DnX3WSO0px #systemofadown #soad2018 #letsdothis pic.twitter.com/osNGFhUx1bApril 9, 2018

San Bernardino, join us Saturday, October 13th at Glen Helen Amphitheater. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am PT. #letsdothis #soad2018 #sanbernardino pic.twitter.com/a1EDuPWyheApril 9, 2018

The band have also announced they are headlining Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, alongside Deftones, Alice In Chains and Incubus.

We’re headlining @AFTERSHOCKSAC in October. Tickets on sale Friday at 12pm PT. #aftershock #systemofadown #soad2018 pic.twitter.com/UmF5uRps7yApril 9, 2018

More shows could be announced in due course. Keep an eye on Metal Hammer for all the latest information.