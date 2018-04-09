Trending

System Of A Down announce autumn shows

By News  

System Of A Down have revealed a handful of dates in the US this October

System Of A Down standing in a line
(Image: © Getty Images)

System Of A Down have announced four shows on the West Coast of America for this October.

Earlier today, we reported on the band's social media teaser campaign based around an idyllic beach scene and military imagery, which has now been revealed as the backdrop for the tour posters.

Three of the shows announced (in Phoenix, San Diego and Las Vegas) will see System Of A Down supported by At The Drive In and Skeletonwitch. However, the event at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Benardino, California, is a much bigger affair, with Incubus, Clutch and Pallbearer joining ATDI and Skeletonwitch.

The band have also announced they are headlining Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, alongside Deftones, Alice In Chains and Incubus.

More shows could be announced in due course. Keep an eye on Metal Hammer for all the latest information.