Syndone announce Eros & Thanatos

Italian outfit Syndone have announced their next album will be titled Eros & Thanatos.

No release date has been set for the 11-track recording, but the band have confirmed it’ll feature guest appearances from guitarist Steve Hackett and former Moody Blues flautist Ray Thomas.

The band’s keyboardist Nik Comoglio says: “We make very expressive and quite symphonic music, so that one day I began to define it as movierock.

“Sometimes it’s really comparable with film scoring and the idea of the concept album – not a more segmented speech of unrelated songs.

“The concept album represents the progressive tradition – it’s good for us to join the old style for respecting the genre but the main goal of Syndone is to go beyond.”

Comoglio is joined in the lineup by Riccardo Ruggeri, Marta Caldara, Gigi Rivetti, Maurino Dellacqua and Martino Malacrida.

Further details on Eros & Thanatos will be released in due course.