Sylvan release trailer for new album One To Zero

German prog quintet Sylvan have release a new video trailer for their upcoming album, their tenth, One To Zero, which will be released through Gentle Art of Music/Soulfood on May 28. You can see the new video as well as album artwork and tracklisting below.

The new ten-track album is another concept affair, this time described as "autobiography of an AI from its own perspective". The album was recorded at Farm Studios in Freising/Bavaria and produced and mixed by RPWL's Kalle Wallner and Yogi Lang.

One To Zero will be available as a double-vinyl gatefold, (je 180g with download code), CD digipak, and streaming and digital formats.

Pre-order One To Zero.

(Image credit: Gentle Art Of Music)

Sylvan: One To Zero

1. Bit By Bit

2. Encoded At Heart

3, Start Of Your Life

4. Unleashed Power

5. Trust In Yourself

6. On My Odyssey

7. Part Of Me

8. Worlds Apart

9. Go Viral

10. Not A Goodbye