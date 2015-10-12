Why your favourite bands love Sylosis

Metal Hammer are proud to present the new video from UK metal heroes Sylosis! With footage taken from various festivals, Servitude is just another reason to love the Reading riffmeisters. But of course, we’re not the only ones…

Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage): ”When I first heard Sylosis they were another band on a list of bands that submitted to be support for Killswitch on a tour. I make it a point to research any band I am unfamiliar with so naturally I looked them up. The album Monolith had just dropped and good lord was I surprised when I heard it! This band is everything I love about good metal; killer riffs, solid guttural screams and a fast pace. All killer, no nonsense metal! I ended up becoming a fan that day, but after meeting them and watching them live it sealed the deal. They are one of the few bands I actually listen to on a regular basis (especially when cycling out in the Hudson Valley here in NY) and they are such a down to earth, salt of the earth group of guys. Sylosis are a top notch band and well deserving any and all recognition they get!”

Vogg (Decapitated): ”What is great about Sylosis is that they just sound very authentic and original – the music is modern and fresh, even though you can hear a lot of old school inspirations. The best thing about Sylosis’ music for me is the melodies. This band are epic and have a great future.”

Matt Heafy (Trivium): ”Sylosis are a band that have melded the greatest aspects of modern metal’s best offerings into a sound uniquely and entirely their own. Moments of thrash, melodic death metal, death metal, and metalcore are but tools in the arsenal of Sylosis’s sonic landscape. Their diverse catalogue of songs show the breadth of what they are capable of. Sylosis are a band that shows metal is evolving in the right direction.”

James Monteith (Tesseract): ”Sylosis are without a doubt leading the charge for UK metal. Their precision, skill and ferociousness are unparalleled by most, and they are true masters of the riff. Josh’s phenomenal lead work oozes sophistication – silky sweeps and a strong melodic sensibility that is unique to him, he is without a doubt one of the top players in the game.”

Mark Holcomb (Periphery): ”Sylosis are breathing fresh air into thrash metal. They’re doing new, original things with an old school passion and work ethic. It doesn’t hurt that they’re stupidly tight live.”

If this doesn’t make you want to watch the new Sylosis video then we don’t know what will.

Sylosis head out with Megadeth, Lamb Of God and Children Of Bodom this November.

11 November: Breahead Arena, Glasgow

12 November: O2 Apollo, Manchester (sold out)

14 November: SSE Arena, Wembley, London

15 November: O2 Academy, Birmingham (sold out)

Get your tickets here.