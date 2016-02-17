Syd Barrett tribute concert confirmed

The unveiling of a permanent memorial to Syd Barrett in Cambridge will be accompanied by a concert in his honour.

Cambridge Live – the arts and culture charity set up by Cambridge City Council – previously announced plans to work with the late Pink Floyd founder’s family to commission either a painting, sculpture or other art installation to be placed at the city’s Corn Exchange, where he played his last live concerts in 1972.

Now they’ve confirmed the unveiling on October 27 will be followed by a gig entitled Syd Barrett – A Celebration, which will feature Swedish band Men On The Border, who reinterpret the music of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd, backed by the Sandviken Symphony Orchestra, also from Sweden.

The concert will also include lighting from Peter Wynne Willson who worked with Pink Floyd between 1966 and 1968.

Barrett’s sister Rosemary Breen says: “Syd loved Cambridge, it always meant home to him. He would have been very surprised and delighted to be recognised in such a unique way. His family would like to thank everyone involved with this memorial.”

Neil Jones, operations director for Cambridge Live, adds: “It’s fantastic that we can pay tribute on such a large scale to the city’s most famous musical son. Having played his last ever live concerts at the venue it is fitting that his life and work is celebrated in the same venue as those last concerts and particularly in his anniversary year.”

Barrett’s family, friends and former associates will be in attendance on the night. Tickets for Syd Barrett – A Celebration cost £27.50 (including booking fee) and are available from www.cornex.co.uk

