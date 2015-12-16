Syd Barrett memorial planned for Cambridge

The life of Pink Floyd icon Syd Barrett is to be marked with a public artwork at the venue where he played his last shows.

Cambridge Live – the arts and culture charity set up by Cambridge City Council – has announced plans to work with Barrett’s family to commission either a painting, sculpture or other art installation to be placed at the city’s Corn Exchange, where he played his last live concerts in 1972 as part of the short-lived band Stars.

It’ll be unveiled in 2016 to mark the 10th anniversary of Barrett’s death and also the 70th anniversary of his birth. Roger Keith ‘Syd’ Barrett co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 along with Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright.

He left the band in 1968 and embarked on a solo career. He died of pancreatic cancer on July 7, 2006, at his home in Cambridge.

Syd’s sister Rosemary Breen says: “We welcome this opportunity to commemorate Roger. He was bright, funny, quirky and witty and was an artist not just in terms of ‘music’ or ‘paintings’ but in a much wider sense. We look forward to working with Cambridge Live to create a lasting memory of an inspiring man.”

Neil Jones, operations director for Cambridge Live, adds: “Syd Barrett is integral to the musical heritage of the city. His contribution to the psychedelic early sound of Pink Floyd is immense and we wish to celebrate his life and work and remember the fact that he played his last ever live appearances at the Corn Exchange.”

This month it was announced that Floyd’s under-the-radar Record Store Day EP 1965 – Their First Recordings is to receive a wider release next year.

The six-track title was quietly launched in November, containing material recorded with original guitarist Bob Klose, before they’d even come up with the name that made them famous. Only 1000 copies were made available, but more will be issued in 2016.