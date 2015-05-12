Swiss sludge mob Zatokrev reveal their stunning new video

From Celtic Frost through The Young Gods to Knut, Schammasch and beyond, the Swiss have quite the track record for producing monolithic bands who desire nothing more than to pulverise a mountain with their bare hands.

Zatokrev, are a case in point. Hailing from the industrial town of Basel, where you could probably throw out both arms and punch people across the French and German borders simultaneously, they’ve been looking around and shouting “Have some!” at the elements in all manner of gruffly poetic styles for over a decade. Having refined their early, doomy tempest to a more stripped down but no less effective surge of incensed sludge, their latest album, Silk Spiders Underwater…, out now via the Candlelight Records, is a colossal testimony to listening to Neurosis a lot and then forging your own path to apocalyptic destiny./o:p

The band are pretty good on the visual side too, and as evidence we have an exclusive preview of their new video for the track Bleeding Island. A beautifully shot and cryptic quest that takes in fevered drawing of ironmongers, actual ironmongers and an attractive woman in search of a talisman made of, yep, iron, it’s also a casting of their hometown in a mythic light. Meanwhile, the song itself will make you feel as if you’re being crushed in an industrial vice, so there’s that too. Flex your muscles and brace yourself for Bleeding Island below!/o:p

