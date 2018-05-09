Swedish rockers Graveyard announce UK winter tour

Graveyard - Peace 1. It Ain't Over Yet

2. Cold Love

3. See The Day

4. Please Don't

5. Del Maniac

6. The Fox

7. Walk On

8. Bird Of Paradise

9. A Sign Of Peace

10. Low (I Wouldn't Mind)

Graveyard have announced a UK tour for later this year.

The Swedish outfit have scheduled a total of eight dates across the country in support of their upcoming album Peace, which is set to arrive on May 25 via Nuclear Blast.

The live shows will see them play in Sheffield, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am GMT on Friday (May 11). Find a full list of dates and ticket links below.

Last month, Graveyard shared a video for their track Please Don’t from the album, with the band checking in to say: “As you may know, we've been doing some traveling lately. In many ways and on many levels.

“The good thing is that we brought back a few things for you all. Here's a first souvenir from the road to Peace.”

Graveyard announced they were splitting up in September 2016 due to differences within the band.

However, guitarist and vocalist Joakim Nilsson, guitarist Jonatan Ramm and bassist Truls Morck decided to move forward again at the end of January 2017 without drummer Axel Sjoberg. He was replaced by Oskar Bergenheim.

Graveyard 2018 UK tour dates

Nov 30: Sheffield Leadmill

Dec 01: Leeds Key Club

Dec 02: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 03: Glasgow G2

Dec 05: London Scala

Dec 06: Manchester Academy 3

Dec 07: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Dec 08: Bristol Thekla