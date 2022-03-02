Swedish prog rockers Hällas release video for Elusion's Gate

Rising Swedish prog rock quintet Hällas have released video for Elusion's Gate, which you can watch below. It's taken from the quintet's upcoming third album, Isle Of Wisdom, which will be released through Napalm Records on April 8.

The band describe their blend of prog, folk, pysch and hard rock as "adventure rock", and say of their upcoming new album "An escape from unwanted happenings doesn't always lead you towards the better as danger can be found in any universe or time. Welcome to the Isle Of Wisdom."

Isle Of Wisdom will be available as a gatefold vinyl in marbled violet and black with a poster and slipmat, as purple vinyl and black vinyl, CD digipak and digital.

Pre-order Isle Of Wisdom.



