Swedish prog legends Ritual share video trailer for their first new album for 17 years!

Swedish prog quartet Ritual will release their latest album The Story Of Mr. Bogd Part 1 in August

Ritual
Swedish prog quartet Ritual have shared a video trailer for their upcoming album The Story Of Mr. Bogd Part 1, which the band will release through Karisma Records on August 16. You can watch the new trailer below.

It's the band's first new album for 17 years and is a conceptual affair, telling the story of the well-to-do titular character who, realising he is leading an unsatisfactory life, turns his back on all he knows. In short, a story about forsaking what we know, what is safe, and what is all mapped out, in favour of an ideal of what constitutes the natural world.

"At its heart, The Story of Mr. Bogd – Part 1 is a story about maintaining ones innocence, and finding sanity and self-esteem, and deciding what we are prepared to give up in order to do so," the band explain. "It is a blissful blend of road movie, classic fairytale, buddy movie and adventure epic, set in an imaginary land in an era reminiscent of late 19th century Europe.

"And its musical soundtrack covers a large amount of stylistic ground. Ground that ranges from intense and powerful rock, to musically elaborate and intricate tracks, along with some odd and even quirky moments, and of course some acoustic, folky songs."

The Story Of Mr. Bogd Part 1 will be available on CD, limited edition transparent violet vinyl and digital formats.

Pre-order The Story Of Mr. Bogd Part 1.

