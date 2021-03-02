Supertramp guitarist Carl Verheyen to release new album Sundial

Supertramp guitarist Carl Verheyen has announced that he will release a new solo album, Sundial, on April 1. The new album, recorded during the 2020 lockdown, is described as "an esoteric record comprising of rock, funk, ska, soulful ballads and afro-pop music".

“I joined the British rock band Supertramp back in 1985 following the release of Brother Where You Bound, an album that featured a long David Gilmour guitar solo on the title track," says Verheyen. "My job was to perform something comparable on tour, tall shoes to fill. We first met backstage at the Royal Albert Hall during one of our week-long stints there. Spiral Glide, [on the new album] is my tribute to Gilmour, a true English gentleman and lifelong inspiration.”

The album features bassist Dave Marotta, drummer John Mader and keyboard player Jim Cox, from Verheyen's touring band, as well as contributions from Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio and Chad Wackerman.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Sundial.

(Image credit: Carl Verheyen)

Carl Verheyen: Sundial

1. Sundial

2. Kaningie

3. Clawhammer Man

4. Never Again

5. Garfunkel (It Was All Too Real)

6. People Got To Be Free

7. Spiral Glide

8. Michelle's Song

9. No Time For A Kiss

10. Sundial Slight Return