Supersonic Blues Machine announce first Euro show

Supersonic Blues Machine have announced their first ever European show.

They’ll play the Holland International Blues Festival on June 4 – and joining the trio of Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff on stage will be album collaborators Billy Gibbons, Walter Trout and Robben Ford.

The band released their debut album West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco in February and last week revealed their video for their track Remedy featuring Warren Haynes.

Grossi said: “Remedy is very important to us. It’s the result of us joining forces with Warren Haynes, who’s not only a dear friend, but a true legend and inspiration for us all. But Remedy is also a great showcase for what Supersonic Blues Machine stands for – blues, rock, soul, gospel, melodic guitar work and grooves.

“These are our core elements, and the lyrical content is the sum of our life philosophy: tolerance, friendship, embracing the positive and using music, respect and love to connect with each other.”

The Holland International Blues Festival is the band’s only confirmed appearance so far this year. Other artists confirmed for the event include Beth Hart, Tedeschi Trucks, JJ Grey & Mofro, Jools Holland and Bonnie Raitt.

