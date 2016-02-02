Supersonic Blues Machine stream Trout collab

Supersonic Blues Machine have made their track Can’t Take It No More, which features Walter Trout, available to stream via TeamRock.

It’s the latest song to be revealed from the band’s upcoming debut album West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco – out February 26 via Mascot Label Group. They previously issued a lyric video for The Remedy.

The band was formed by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff and along with Trout’s contribution, the record also features Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Eric Gales and Chris Duarte.

Grossi says: “I’ve always been a very big fan of Walter Trout. I wanted to do something with him a year and a half ago but that wasn’t a good time, he was having a rough time and was in the hospital, and had obviously way more important things on his mind.

“When I knew he was playing again I called his wife and said, ‘Hey Marie, I’m doing this thing, and I would really like to see if we could get Walter to play with us.’

“Within five mins, Walter called back and said, ‘Are you fucking shitting me, I’ll bring the guitar.’”

The album is available for pre-order.

