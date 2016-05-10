Supersonic Blues Machine launch Remedy video with Warren Haynes

Supersonic Blues Machine have released a video for their track Remedy, featuring Warren Haynes.

The supergroup – led by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff – released debut album West of Flushing, South of Frisco in February, with additional guest appearances by Billy Gibbons, Walter Trout and others.

Bassist Grossi recently said: “The blues is what makes me tick. It’s the main ingredient of any successful musical recipe. You’ll feel B.B. King’s presence on stage – even though we might be wearing space suits.”

Supersonic Blues machine West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco tracklist