Supersonic Blues Machine launch Remedy video with Warren Haynes

Supersonic Blues Machine have released a video for their track Remedy, featuring Warren Haynes.
The supergroup – led by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff – released debut album West of Flushing, South of Frisco in February, with additional guest appearances by Billy Gibbons, Walter Trout and others.
Bassist Grossi recently said: “The blues is what makes me tick. It’s the main ingredient of any successful musical recipe. You’ll feel B.B. King’s presence on stage – even though we might be wearing space suits.”
Supersonic Blues machine West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco tracklist
- Miracle Man
- I Ain’t Falling Again
- Running Whiskey (Featuring Billy Gibbons)
- Remedy (Featuring Warren Haynes)
- Bone Bucket Blues
- Let It Be
- That’s My Way (Featuring Chris Duarte)
- Ain’t No Love (In The Heart Of The City)
- Nightmares And Dreams (Featuring Eric Gales)
- Can’t Take It No More (Featuring Walter Trout)
- Whiskey Time (Running Whiskey’s Extended Ending)
- Let’s Call It A Day (Featuring Robben Ford)
- Watchagonnado