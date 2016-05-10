Trending

Supersonic Blues Machine launch Remedy video with Warren Haynes

By News  

View Supersonic Blues Machine’s video for Remedy, featuring Warren Haynes, from debut album West of Flushing, South of Frisco

Supersonic Blues Machine video still
Supersonic Blues Machine video still

Supersonic Blues Machine have released a video for their track Remedy, featuring Warren Haynes.

The supergroup – led by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff – released debut album West of Flushing, South of Frisco in February, with additional guest appearances by Billy Gibbons, Walter Trout and others.

Bassist Grossi recently said: “The blues is what makes me tick. It’s the main ingredient of any successful musical recipe. You’ll feel B.B. King’s presence on stage – even though we might be wearing space suits.”

Supersonic Blues machine West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco tracklist

  1. Miracle Man
  2. I Ain’t Falling Again
  3. Running Whiskey (Featuring Billy Gibbons)
  4. Remedy (Featuring Warren Haynes)
  5. Bone Bucket Blues
  6. Let It Be
  7. That’s My Way (Featuring Chris Duarte)
  8. Ain’t No Love (In The Heart Of The City)
  9. Nightmares And Dreams (Featuring Eric Gales)
  10. Can’t Take It No More (Featuring Walter Trout)
  11. Whiskey Time (Running Whiskey’s Extended Ending)
  12. Let’s Call It A Day (Featuring Robben Ford)
  13. Watchagonnado