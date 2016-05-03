Sunn O))) to launch triple live album

Sunn O))) will release their album Nolife: Alive In Moscow 11 August 2015 on May 29.

The album was recorded at the band’s first ever concert in Moscow, Russia, in August last year. It can be pre-ordered via the label webstore.

The performance was described as: “Beyond everyone’s expectations – extremely raw, punishingly loud, and ultimately transcendental. Capturing this intensity of this special show, the band’s set was recorded direct from the soundboard as well as the audience.

“The members of Sunn O))) are grateful to the amazing audience in Moscow, all who attended, and their hosts for their gracious hospitality surrounding this performance.”

In February Sunn O))) reissued their 2008 album Domkirke, which was recorded at Bergen Cathedral, Norway, in 2007, during the Borealis Festival. They released their last studio effort Kannon in December last year.

Sunn O))) will kick off their North American tour tomorrow (May 4).

May 04: Tuczon Rialto Theatre, AZ

May 06: Los Angeles Regen Theater, CA

May 07: Oakland Metro Operahouse, CA

May 21: Durham Moogfest, NC

Jun 06: St Louis Ready Room, MO

Jun 07: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Jun 08: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Jun 09: Detroit El Club, MI

Jun 10: Toronto Luminato Festival, ON

Jun 11: Montreal Theatre Fairmount, QC

Jun 14: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Jun 15: Ghent Vooruit, Belgium

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France