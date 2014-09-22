Summer’s End name acoustic acts

Summer’s End organisers have revealed the bill for the festival’s new acoustic stage.
The move to Chepstow School has made it possible to add artists for this weekend’s event, the tenth in the annual series. They include Matt Stevens and Guy Manning.
Proposed timings have also been confirmed for the main stage acts including Curved Air, Touchstone and Magenta. But organisers warn: “As always, these are subject to change.”
Printed tickets will not be issued for the event. Instead, patrons are asked to present their payment receipt on arrival, and wristbands will be issued. Hero, Sponsor and Standard tickets remain on sale, with day tickets also available. Find out more.
Summers End lineup
Friday, September 26, The Palmer Centre, Chepstow
19.30: Lifesigns
21.40: Touchstone
Saturday, September 27, Chepstow School
12.30: Argos
13.50: Frequency Drift
14.55: Neo Deals – acoustic stage
15.40: DeeExpus
17.10: Tom Slatter – acoustic stage
18.30: United Progressive Frasternity
20.20: Matt Stevens – acoustic stage
21.45: New Trolls
Sunday, September 28, Chepstow School
12.30: Colourflow
13.50: Verbal Delirium
14.55: TBC – acoustic stage
15.40: Tin Spirits
17.10: Guy Manning – acoustic stage
18.20: Magenta
20.00: Unto Us – acoustic stage
21.30: Curved Air