Summer’s End name acoustic acts

Summer’s End organisers have revealed the bill for the festival’s new acoustic stage.

The move to Chepstow School has made it possible to add artists for this weekend’s event, the tenth in the annual series. They include Matt Stevens and Guy Manning.

Proposed timings have also been confirmed for the main stage acts including Curved Air, Touchstone and Magenta. But organisers warn: “As always, these are subject to change.”

Printed tickets will not be issued for the event. Instead, patrons are asked to present their payment receipt on arrival, and wristbands will be issued. Hero, Sponsor and Standard tickets remain on sale, with day tickets also available. Find out more.

Summers End lineup

Friday, September 26, The Palmer Centre, Chepstow

19.30: Lifesigns

21.40: Touchstone

Saturday, September 27, Chepstow School

12.30: Argos

13.50: Frequency Drift

14.55: Neo Deals – acoustic stage

15.40: DeeExpus

17.10: Tom Slatter – acoustic stage

18.30: United Progressive Frasternity

20.20: Matt Stevens – acoustic stage

21.45: New Trolls

Sunday, September 28, Chepstow School

12.30: Colourflow

13.50: Verbal Delirium

14.55: TBC – acoustic stage

15.40: Tin Spirits

17.10: Guy Manning – acoustic stage

18.20: Magenta

20.00: Unto Us – acoustic stage

21.30: Curved Air