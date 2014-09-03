Summer's End in venue change

This year’s Summer's End festival will move from the Palmer Centre in Chepstow to nearby Chepstow School for its main two days – and it’s given organisers the chance to add an acoustic stage.

Touchstone, Lifesigns and KingBathmat will appear as previously announced in the original location on Friday, September 26.

But New Trolls – making their first-ever UK appearance – United Progressive Fraternity, Curved Air, Magenta and the other acts for Saturday and Sunday will play the school venue.

Organiser Stephen Lambe says: “The move is due primarily to the needs of our catering team, who require a larger kitchen. The new venue has a foyer area, meaning we can run an acoustic stage and showcase more music than ever before.”

In another change, printed tickets will not be issued for the 10th annual event. Instead, patrons are asked to present their payment receipt on arrival, and wristbands will be issued.

The acoustic stage bill will be revealed in due course. Hero, Sponsor and Standard tickets remain on sale, with day tickets also available. Find out more.

Summer’s End lineup

Friday, September 26: Touchstone, Lifesigns, KingBathmat

Saturday, September 27: New Trolls, United Progressive Fraternity, DeeExpus, Frequency Drift, Argos

**Sunday, September 28: **Curved Air, Magenta, Tin Spirits, Verbal Delirium, Colourflow