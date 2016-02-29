Suicide Silence reissue The Cleansing on vinyl

Suicide Silence are to relaunch 2007’s The Cleansing on vinyl – in time for Record Store Day on April 16.

The album is to be pressed on transparent orange vinyl and includes two bonus tracks, A Dead Current and Destruction Of A Statue.

Suicide Silence released EP Sacred Words last year. Frontman Eddie Hermida previously hinted that he’d like to have a rap-metal flavour on the band’s next record.

Hermida said: “It’d be cool to re-touch the whole rap-metal thing. It’s something I grew up with, and I feel like in that era, the people who were rapping with metal weren’t that good. It was subpar rappers.

“It’d be cool to have a guy who’s known for his crazy lyrics and crazy styles on the record.”

Hermida, who has also returned to front his old band All Shall Perish, took on vocal duties in Suicide Silence following the death of singer Mitch Lucker in 2012.

The Cleansing reissue is due out on April 15 via Century Media.