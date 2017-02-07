Suicide Silence ‘fans’ launch petition to stop album release

More than 2000 Suicide Silence ‘fans’ have signed a petition urging Nuclear Blast not to release their new album.

The band’s self-titled fifth record will launch on February 24. And after releasing the tracks Doris and Silence from the follow-up to 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me, some of the group’s followers aren’t happy with the direction of the material.

The petition was started by Vince Carmichael and has attracted thousands of signatures. One person signed as they claim “Nickelback is heavier” while another has gone into a bit more depth.

They say: “I love Suicide Silence, but so far what we’ve heard isn’t Suicide Silence. It’s crap. I’m signing because we all know you’re more than capable of doing great things, but this is so far from that.

“Please let this be a joke and release something real. Something with effort. Something we all know you’re more than capable of.”

But some of the band’s Facebook followers have leapt to the defence of the band, with one saying: “They put out one sub-par song and their fans act this vicious? What a terrible fan base. I’ve seen so many bands try and fail to experiment and I’ve never seen anyone’s fans act like this.”

Another adds: “For me, experimenting with new things is a good thing. They could make another deathcore album like thousand others, but they decide to go in different direction and create something instead of repeat old schemes.”

Last year, vocalist Eddie Hermida reported that the record would feature 70% clean vocals, adding: “We decided as a band to do something way outside the spectrum of what Suicide Silence has done in the past. We wanted to maintain a heavy sound while exploring our love of music, and what came out surprised us 100%.

“Really, the biggest difference is that we stopped giving a fuck, and when you do that you feel free, and you learn who you really are.”

Suicide Silence are about to embark on a tour in the coming weeks. They have dates lined up across the US, Russia and Europe.

Doris Silence Listen Dying In A Red Room Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down Run The Zero Conformity Don’t Be Careful You Might Hurt Yourself

Feb 19: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Feb 21: Dallas Trees, TX

Feb 22: Albuquerque The launchpad, NM

Feb 23: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Feb 24: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Feb 25: San Diego Soma Side Stage, CA

Feb 26: Camarillo Rock City Studios, CA

Feb 28: Bakersfield B Ryders, CA

Mar 01: San Francisco, CA

Mar 02: Reno Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor, NV

Mar 03: Fresno Strummer’s, CA

Mar 04: Santa Cruz The Catalyst Club, CA

Mar 14: St Petersburg Aurora Concert Hall, Russia

Mar 15: Moscow Yota Space, Russia

Mar 19: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Mar 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 23: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Mar 24: London Koko, UK

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

