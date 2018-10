Suicide Silence have revealed a video for the title track from their upcoming album.

The video for You Can’t Stop Me is available to view below. The track is taken from the album of the same name, due out on Monday, July 14. It features lyrics written by tragic former frontman Mitch Lucker.

It will be the band’s first album featuring new frontman Eddie Hermida, who was drafted in following the tragic death of Lucker in a 2012 motorcycle accident.

Suicide Silence: You Can’t Stop Me