Suicide Silence slam ‘greed’ in music industry

Suicide Silence have slammed the ‘greed’ in the music industry and say they’ve no problem with people listening to their material for free.

The band made their 2014 album You Can’t Stop Me available to stream via YouTube – and insist making money isn’t what drives them.

Frontman Herman ‘Eddie’ Hermida tells Ramzine: “If people want to listen to the stuff you put out, YouTube does a really good job of keeping counts.

“And if you get enough people to watch your stuff, YouTube might want to give you some cash, but that’s not why you make it to begin with. And if you are making music for that reason, then you’re a fucking idiot.

“Making an industry out of it is the most ass backwards thing that could ever happen to humanity.”

And guitarist Mark Heylmun takes aim at musicians complaining about the lack of money through streams. He says: “What are you so mad about? Write a better record and maybe people will buy it.

“Listen to it on YouTube if you can’t afford it and if you can afford it, go support it.”

Hermida adds: “Let those idiots who are trying to fucking squeeze every penny out of an art die.

“There are people who are willing to give their money to an artist who is kicking his own ass out there. The fact is there’s too many people out there trying to stick their hands in our pockets, and that’s where the industry is failing. And it’s going to fail, because greed is never going to win.”

Hermida recently said he’d like to have a rap-metal flavour on their next record. They’re currently on tour across the US.