Suicidal Tendencies confirm Get Your Fight On! EP

Suicidal Tendencies have confirmed that their new EP will be titled Get Your Fight On!.

Earlier this month, the band checked in from the studio saying that they had finished recording with a producer and engineer Paul Northfield.

Now the EP, named after one of the tracks on their 2016 album World Gone Mad, will launch on March 9 – with pre-orders getting under way on January 19.

The band have also revealed that Get Your Fight On! will be the first of two new releases in 2018, with further details to be announced in due course.

In addition, Suicidal Tendencies have also confirmed a run of six live dates in New Zealand and Australia around their appearance at Download Australia on March 24.

Find a list of tour dates below.

Mar 17: Storm The Gates Festival, New Zealand

Mar 21: Gold Coast Coolangatta Hotel, Australia

Mar 22: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Mar 23: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 24: Melbourne Download, Australia

Mar 26: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Mar 27: Perth Capitol, Australia

