Walking Papers featuring Duff McKagan tease new album WP2

Walking Papers have released a short video trailer for their upcoming album WP2.

The band featuring Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, The Missionary Position’s Jefferson Angell and Benjamin Anderson, along with former Screaming Trees man Barrett Martin, will launch their second album on January 19 via Loud & Proud Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Angell says: “This record has exceeded my expectations of what I thought that might be. It perfectly captures the raw, explosive energy of a band primed from extensive touring while at the same time achieving the polish and elevation that comes from experimenting in the studio.”

He adds: “Walking Papers is happier than a tornado in a trailer park to have our second record see the light of day via Loud & Proud Records.”

The band have also confirmed that they’ll hold a release party at The Crocodile in Seattle on January 27.

WP2 is available to pre-order through PledgeMusic.

Walking Papers WP2 tracklist

My Luck Pushed Back Death On The Lips Red & White Somebody Else Yours Completely Hard To Look Away Before You Arrived Don’t Owe Me Nothin’ This Is How It Ends I Know You’re Lying Into The Truth

