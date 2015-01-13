Subversion unveil Imperfect video

Kent techy metallers Subversion are premiering their new lyric video with Metal Hammer!

Imperfect is taken from Subversion’s upcoming album Animi. Speaking about the album, new vocalist Jay Shields says “This isn’t the Subversion of yesteryear, the direction we’ve taken is a lot more mature both production and material wise. Not to mention our live show is coming together a treat.

“We’ve worked really hard to develop our sound on this album. Not wanting to follow any trends we’ve just written the kind of music we love and hope that people will love it as much as we do! But if you’re a fan of symphonic, technical and melodic metal then this one’s for you.”

You heard him!

_Animi _is out 2nd March via Rogue Records. Pre-orders available soon.