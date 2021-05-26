Subterranean Masquerade release live performance from Progspace festival

Israeli prog metal septet Subterranean Masquerade have released their headline performance from Progspace Festival. You can watch the band's performance below.

In December, Subterranean Masquerade appeared as one of the headlining acts for Progspace‘s international holiday virtual festival event, where they performed a twenty-minute set including the first live performance of their single Ascend.

The band have just released their fourth album, Mountain Fever, through Sensory Records. Mountain Fever was recorded in Golan Heights, Israel with engineer David Castillo, after which it was sent to Fascination Street in Örebro, Sweden (Leprous, Katatonia, Opeth) where it was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren, then completed with artwork and layout by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight 13 Media.

The record features several notable guest contributions, including drums from Matan Shmuely (Orphaned Land), bouzouki and lead guitars on Mångata by Idan Amsalem (Orphaned Land), and vocals on Somewhere I Sadly Belong by Melechesh Ashmedi (Melechesh) and Jackie Hole (The Super Things).

Mountain Fever is available on all digital platforms, on CD, and pressed on vinyl as a double LP cut at 45RPM. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

